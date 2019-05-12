Parker School Students Place in 2019 Kaha Kiʻi Congressional Art Competition

The Office of Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (Hawai‘i-02) hosted an awards ceremony in coordination with the Hawai‘i Art Education Association and Youth Art Month at the Hawai‘i State Capitol on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

Two Parker School students received awards for their winning pieces in the 2019 Kaha Ki‘i 2nd Congressional District Art Competition. Four Parker school students were finalists in the competition.

First place went to Tyler Thomas for Global Warming; Swimming in a Jar (mixed media).

The People’s Choice award went to Katie Carey for The Stories We Don’t Tell; Holding On (photography). The “People’s Choice” winner was determined by a contest on Rep. Gabbard’s official Facebook page.

Finalists included Jadyn Ashcraft, Hunter Bugado, Gracelyn Jardine and Kaila

Phillips—all of Parker School on Hawaiʻi Island.

The winning pieces of art will be showcased at the U.S. Capitol, in Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s Washington, D.C., and Hawaiʻi offices, and online.

Each spring, the congresswoman sponsors the event to recognize and encourage creativity across Hawai‘i as part of a nationwide high school art competition with other Members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

This is the sixth year Rep. Gabbard has sponsored the Kaha Kiʻi Congressional Art Competition to recognize and encourage creativity across Hawai‘i as part of a nationwide high school art competition with other Members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Over 100 student artists from high schools across Congressional District 2 submitted entries. Judges narrowed the field to 16 finalists.

“Art is an amazing platform to communicate and inspire, and the creativity and talent of Hawaiʻi’s youth is a source of continual inspiration for me,” said Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. “Hoʻomaikaʻi to Tyler, Heather, Taryn, Katie, our finalists and all the students who submitted art to this competition. Hawaiʻi is proud of you! And mahalo to the art educators and families who teach, support, and make this kind of expression possible.”

Rep. Gabbard also recognized the late Larry Taguba for his four decades of art education, dedication to Hawaiʻi’s students and schools, service as president of the Hawaiʻi Art Education Association, and as pioneer of some of the most successful youth art programs in Hawaiʻi.

OTHER ISLAND WINNERS

Second place went to Heather Osterstock of Baldwin High School on Maui for Kou (mixed media).

Third place went to Taryn Sato of Baldwin High School on Maui for Jacsen (mixed media).

Finalists included Sophia Gallegos and Sera Kim of Seabury Hall on Maui; Jackson Gamby, Patrick McKenna and Zeke Gamby of Island School on Kauaʻi; Sharnelle Kaili of Molokaʻi High School; Berkana Laʻaola McDowell of Le Jardin Academy on Oʻahu and Malia Gillin of Kalāheo High School on Oʻahu,

About the Kaha Kiʻi Congressional Art Competition

Rep. Gabbard’s annual Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students in Hawai‘i’s 2nd Congressional District. For more information, go online.