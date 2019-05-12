Obituary Notices: Week of May 12, 2019

Marvin White

July 25, 1949 – April 16, 2019

Marvin White, 69 of Hilo, passed away on April 16, 2019 at Hilo Medical Center.

Services to be held Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Haili Congregational Church. Visitation 2:30-3:00pm, Services 3:00pm-4:00pm. Committal services on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Veteran’s Cemetery #2 at 12:00pm.

Michael Luke

January 11, 1953 – April 9, 2019

Michael Richard Luke, 66, of Kailua Kona, passed away on April 9, 2019 in Kealakekua. He was born in Rochester, New York. He worked in sales of plumbing supplies.

He is survived by spouse Theresa; sons Shane Luke of San Diego, California; daughters Domonique (Sky) Connoyer of Orlando, Florida; Shannon Niihau of Kailua Kona and four grandchildren.

Private services will be held.

Elisa Eubank

January 17, 1952 – March 31, 2019

Elisa Marie Eubank of Waikoloa, Hawaii passed away on March 31, 2019. She was born in Raton, New Mexico to parents Joe and Esmeralda Cordova. Elisa received a BA degree from New Mexico State University in 1974. She is survived by her husband of 41 years Randy Eubank; sister Vera Estrada and brother Richard Cordova. Memorial donations may be made to the Joe R. and Esmeralda Cordova Memorial Scholarship at giving.nmsu.edu/Eubank.html.

Private services were held.

Irvin Lopes

March 25, 1961 – April 29, 2019

Irvin Keola Lopes of Kamuela, Hawaiʻi passed away on April 29, 2019 in Kamuela. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. He worked predominantly as a landscaper.

He is survived by daughters Lena Ann (Colby) Benito of Honolulu; Victoria Hufford of Waikoloa; mother Lily Kepano of Kaneohe; brothers Danny (Charlene) Lopes of Kamuela; Quintin Kepano of Honolulu; Lamont Kepano of Reno, Nevada; sister Sweetheart (George) Kepano-Schumaker of Kaneohe; and three grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be held at Door of Faith Church, 65-1343 Kawaihae Rd., Kamuela, Hawaiʻi, on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11 with burial to follow at Waimea County Cemetery.

Patricia Sidebottom

May 16, 1940 – April 22, 2019

Patricia Gail Sidebottom, 78, of Ocean View, passed away on April 22, 2019 in Kailua Kona. She was born in Pierre, South Dakota. She worked as an accountant for the State of Kansas.

She is survived by son James “Todd” (Terri) Nighswanger of Ft. Smith, Arkansas; daughters Tami Jo (Dennis) Anthony of Stockton, Missouri; Elizabeth Sherwood of Ocean View, Hawaii; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held.

Lucas Overcast

September 20, 1979 – April 22, 2019

Lucas Cody Overcast of Kealakekua, Hawaii passed away on April 22, 2019 in Kealakekua. He was born in Springfield, Missouri. He worked predominantly as a landscaper.

He is survived by two children, Cody Overcast and Camron Overcast of Key West, Florida; mother Faye (spouse Andrew) Barksdale of Springfield, Missouri; father Dirk Overcast of Wise River, Montana; one brother, Marcus Overcast; one sister, Jessica Burns (spouse Charles) of Springfield Missouri; and many other family and friends. Private services will be held.

Kang Hoay Tjhio

August 25, 1932 – April 22, 2019

Kang Hoay Benny Tjhio; 86 of Hilo, passed away on April 22, 2019 at Hilo Medical Center. Born on August 25, 1932 in Krawang, Java, Indonesia, he was a Graduate of Technical Institute in Bandung, Indonesia, Kings College in Cambridge, U.K., and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. As a Research Scientist, he retired to Hilo, HI in 1997.

No Services are planned at this time.

Survived by his wife, Jayne Vercnocke of Hilo; sister, Derry Mahardi of Jakarta, Java; many nieces and nephews.

Madeline Kahoohanohano

Monday, January 13th, 1930 – Friday, May 3rd, 2019

Madeline Kahoohanohano, 89, of Makawao, Maui, passed away on May 3, 2019, at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on January 13, 1930, in H-Poko. She was a devoted house wife and mother, who touched every person’s heart that she met. She was everyone’s loving mother, grandma and aunty.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Ballard Family Mortuary; prayer service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Christ the King Church; mass will begin at 11 a.m.; burial will follow, 1 p.m. at the Maui Veteran’s Cemetery in Makawao.

Madeline was predeceased by her loving husband, Abel Kahoohanohano Sr.; parents, John & Hattie Lopes Sr.; daughter, Mary Kahoohanohano; and siblings, Manuel (Carrie) Lopes, Anthony (Frances) Lopes, Hattie “Girlie” Lopes and John Lopes Jr. She is survived by her sons, George (Barbara) Kahoohanohano, Abel (Debra) Kahoohanohano, Michael (Debbie) Kahoohanohano, Karl (Suzette) Kahoohanohano; daughters, Sandra Kahoohanohano Rodriguez, Letitia “Tisha” (Alex) Franco, Juanita “Nita” (Paul) Fernandez; daughter in law, John Lopes surviving spouse, Lily Lopes; hanai sons, Manuel “Manny” (Stella) Lopes, Robert (Corrine) Schultz, Kenneth (Jeannine) Pagan; brother, Joseph Pagan; 28 grandchildren, Nichole, Jarrett, Kevin, Francis, Jennifer, Joel, Casey, Michelle, Patrick, Raenell, Joseph, Karl Jr., Jake, Travis, Don, Jason, Shawn, Lindy, Lyman, Christian, Justin, Christopher, Steven, Raymond, Brannon, Cyrus, Dayne, Dana; 27 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.

Lolita Balmores

April 24, 1950 – May 1, 2019

Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Ballard Family Mortuary; prayer service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Christ the King Church; mass will begin at 11 a.m.; burial will follow, 12:30 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery in Wailuku. Lolita retired at HMS Marriott. She is survived by her beloved husband, Victorino Balmores; loving daughters, Rhodora (Jason) Roberts and their son Dylan, Cherryl Bargabos and son Tyson, Pattee (Chad) Quisisem and their sons Mikey & Connor; sister, Leticia (Jim) Barina; and numerous nieces & nephews.

Juanita Soto

September 16, 1946 – April 30, 2019

Juanita Soto (Navarro), 72 of Kahului passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She was born in Paia, Maui on September 16, 1946, and a 1965 graduate of Maui High School. Her past time enjoyments were playing bingo and of course, Las Vegas.

Although she is no longer here, she will continue to live in the hearts of many, especially her son, Dino Malano. She leaves behind her sisters; Loreta Baza of Pukalani, Carmen (Joseph) Brinkey of Hardyville, VA, Filey Navarro of Nevada, Lillian Spragan of Alexandria, VA and numerous nephews and nieces.

Juanita is predeceased by her parents, Pedro and Rufina Navarro; siblings, Rosita Cabotaje, Albert and Rodney Navarro, and nephews David Brinkey and Earl Vida Sr.

Service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Holy Rosary Church in Paia with visitation at 8 a.m. (family) 9 a.m. (public) followed by mass at 10 a.m.

Mataika Talamai

November 7, 1944 – April 29, 2019

It is with great love and sadness the family of Mataika Kakau-Ki-Moana Talamai announces her passing on April 29, 2019. Kakau was born on November 7, 1944 in Vava’u, Tonga. She was loved by her Husband Taniela Taku Talamai and their 5 Children, Faka’anaua Ki Vahafolau (Rev. Dr. David Palakana) Havea, Tupou Talamai, Timote (Desiree “T”) Talamai, Veni Si’i (Sione) Tatofi, Nu’ufou (Julie) Talamai; 6 Brothers, Senituli (Hokimate) Taione (NZ), Kepueli (Linita) Taione (Tonga), Sione (Amelia) Moleni Taione (Utah), Folaumoeloa (Ela) Taione (Tonga), Alifeleti (Mele) Taione (NZ), Viliami Kifi (Lata) Taione (Maui); 3 sisters, Melesiale (David) Wolfgramm (Deceased) Tonga, Melehifo (Amanaki) Latuila (Tonga), Ana Taione(deceased)-Siaosi Finau (Tonga); and 15 Grandchildren.Services will be held on Friday May 10, 2019 at Ala Lani Methodist Church at 6:00 p.m. Burial to follow on Saturday May 11, 2019 at Maui Memorial Park at 12:30 p.m.

We leave with you her bible verse Psalm 23: “The Lord is my shepherd, I lack nothing. He makes me lie down in green pastures, he leads me beside quiet waters, he refreshes my soul. He guides me along the right paths for his name’s sake. Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil my cup overflows. Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” Amen.

Olive Silva

July 20, 1922 – April 25, 2019

Olive Y.K. Wong Silva, 96 of Maui, died at Kahului Hale Makua on April 25, 2019. She was born on July 20, 1922 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Olive lived a full life. She worked at many places, including Bank of Hawaii Paia, Diamond Head Handicap School, and Department of Education Maui. She also loved doing Ki Aikido. Predeceased in death by her parents, Wong Wah Ako and Chock Sui Chun; husband Paul Combo Silva Sr.; hanai papa, Harry Kanekawaiola Purdy; sisters, Rachel Wolkind, Harriet Kawaihilo, Anna Chillingworth, Nalani Leslie; and brother, Harry K. Purdy. Olive is survived by, brothers, Robert Wong, Edward (Zeke) Wong, Gerald (Peggy) Wong of Arizona; sister Peggy Wong Lee; sons Tommie (Ana) Tomorrow of California, Gilbert (Brenda) Silva of Maui, Paul C. Silva Jr. of Texas; daughters, Donna Silva Oribio Cullinan of Maui, and Paulette R. Silva of Honolulu; 12 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and 6 great-great grandchildren; and many friends and families.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Ka’ahumanu Church in Wailuku. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at 1:00 p.m. at Maui Veteran’s Cemetery in Makawao. Olive’s family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to the staff of Hale Makua Kahului and the staff at Islands Hospice for taking great care of Olive Silva.

Samuel Au Hoon

December 10, 1963 – April 20, 2019

Samuel “Beanie” Haawe Au Hoon, 55 years old of Kīhei, HI passed away on Saturday, April 20,

2019. He was born on Oʻahu, December 10, 1963.

He is predeceased in death by his father, William Au Hoon Jr. and brother, William Awa Au Hoon. He is survived by his mother, AnnieKuuleilani (Kanahele) Au Hoon. His wife, Ludie Amanda (Samuelu) Au Hoon. Sons, Kamuela Kamaki Au Hoon, James Kaniela Awana (Kalei), 2 stepsons, Joshua Vae Kamaunu (Bernice) and Jeramiah Naki Kamaunu (Noel), 1 step daughter Leata Amanda Kamaunu (Selusi), 15 grandchildren, 2 brothers Kalani Kaiiliili Au Hoon (Hilary) and Duke Hakuole Au Hoon (Rachael), 3 sisters Ann Kalanihookaha Au Hoon, Kuuleilani Weathington (William), Naha Saiwan Au Hoon-Huckaba (Clay), aunts, uncles, cousins, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, with a convoy that will start at 8 a.m. at Kalama Park (BaseBall Park side) to end at The Cove Park for a Memorial Paddle Out at 9 a.m. followed by the Sharing of His Life, His Big Heart and many stories at Kalama Park (Canoe Side).

Mary Kalua

February 16, 1954 – April 19, 2019

Mary Ululani Kalua 65, of Napili, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019 at Hale Makua in Wailuku. She was born on February 16, 1954 in Honolulu and retired as a night auditor at the Royal Lahaina Resort.

She was preceded in death by sister Lehua Kalua and survived by Brothers: Frank (Sherry) Nunes, John Kanani (Lisa) Nunes, and Sisters: Ulu L. Kalua, Shirnette Luela Brandt-Kalua, Kaili (Eric Hirose) Bonifacio and a Hanai Son: Alika Kalua along with numerous Nieces and Nephews.

The family would like thank the staff of Hale Makua Wailuku -Lanai wing and Kelly for all the love and care they shared with “Aunty Mary”.

A Celebration of Life and scattering of ashes will take place in July.

Margaret O’Connor

January 27, 1911 – April 17, 2019

Margaret L. O’Connor, after living a full and joy-filled life, peacefully passed away at 108 years old on April 17, 2019 under the nurturing care of the long-term staff at Kula Hospital where she resided for the last 5 years.

She was born in Seattle, Washington to the late Fred and Evelyn Smith on January 27, 1911, graduated with a Nursing Degree in the 1930s and married the late Ward F. O’Connor shortly thereafter. Margaret was a Registered Nurse at the cancer wing at St. Claire’s Hospital, NJ for many years before retiring and moving to FL and then eventually making Maui her home. Margaret was strong in her faith, loved dogs and always brought a smile to everyone who met her. She was a loving mother to 5 boys and 1 infant girl: Brian O’Connor, Kihei, HI; the late Ward “Bucky” O’Connor, NJ; the late James O’Connor, NJ; John O’Connor, NJ; Bradley O’Connor, NJ. She is also survived by at least a dozen grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter. No services are planned at this time.

Elizabeth Anne Alau

December 31, 1969 – April 17, 2019

Elizabeth Anne Alau passed away in Kāneʻohe, Oʻahu on April 17, 2019 at the age of 75. Services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Holy Ghost Church in Kula, Maui. Visitation 11 a.m., Catholic Mass at 1 p.m. Urn burial will be held at the Maui Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Elizabeth, Betsy to all who knew her, was born in New York city in the middle of a blackout on May 12, 1943. She attended Holy Names College in Oakland, California where she met and later married her husband of 52 years, Henry D.K. Alau. When her husband joined the U.S. Air Force, she supported him through 2 tours of Vietnam and 5 different moves with the military. At the same time, she blessed him with 7 children, taking raising children and caring for her family as her true life’s mission.

Betsy was a voracious reader, a trait she passed on to her children and grandchildren. She was a lover of all things pink and purple, and could light up a room with her smile and laugh. She was a proud universal donor at the Hawai‘i Blood Bank, and donated over 10 gallons of blood in her lifetime. She taught her children the importance of manners, the joy of a delicious meal, and the value of a good cup of tea. She was preceeded in death by her husband. She is survived her children, Michael (Maria) Alau, Peter Alau, Maile Alau, Katherine (Mailo Salcur) Alau-Salcur, Jocelyn (George) Alau, Kaleo Alau, and Kalama Alau; brother Michael (Colleen) McCormack; grandchildren, Kaili (Aloha) Smith, Niho Bennett, Naomi Alau, Jackson Alau, Hoku Johnson, and Makani Johnson.