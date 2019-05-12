May 12, 2019 Surf Forecast

May 12, 2019 Surf ForecastMay 12, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated May 12, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high ESE wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.
Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SE 10-15mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW long period swell.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Chest to shoulder high S long period swell with occasional head high sets.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Chest to shoulder high S long period swell for the morning with occasional head high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to slightly overhead high.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 5-10mph.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com