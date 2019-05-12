May 12, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high ESE wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SE 10-15mph.

North West

am pm

ADVERTISEMENT

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW long period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high S long period swell with occasional head high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high S long period swell for the morning with occasional head high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to slightly overhead high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT