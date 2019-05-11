May 11, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NW medium period swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with E winds less than 5mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW extra long period swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high S extra long period swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high S extra long period swell in the morning builds to chest to head high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

