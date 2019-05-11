May 11, 2019 Surf Forecast

May 11, 2019 Surf ForecastMay 11, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated May 11, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Knee to waist high NW medium period swell with occasional stomach high sets.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with E winds less than 5mph.
North West
Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW extra long period swell.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.
West
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high S extra long period swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
South East
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high S extra long period swell in the morning builds to chest to head high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 10-15mph.
