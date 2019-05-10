May 10, 2019 Weather Forecast

May 10, 2019 Weather ForecastMay 10, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated May 10, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light east northeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kona
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 8 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 14 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 9 to 13 mph.
Puna
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov