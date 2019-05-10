AD
ADVERTISEMENT

May 10, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
May 10, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated May 10, 2019, 5:00 AM)
×

no slideshow

Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Waist to stomach high NW medium period swell.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with E winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.

North West

am        pm  

ADVERTISEMENT

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW long period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Waist to stomach high S long period swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Waist to chest high S long period swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. A similar size SE medium period swell fills in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 10-15mph.

Image: NOAA

Image: NOAA

Image: NOAA

Image: NOAA

Image: NOAA

Image: NOAA

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    +
    SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Print

    Share this Article

    You Might Also Like

    Get Weekly Updates

    Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    View Comments