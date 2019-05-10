May 10, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Waist to stomach high NW medium period swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with E winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW long period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Waist to stomach high S long period swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Waist to chest high S long period swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. A similar size SE medium period swell fills in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

