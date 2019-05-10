May 10, 2019 Surf Forecast

May 10, 2019 Surf ForecastMay 10, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated May 10, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Waist to stomach high NW medium period swell.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with E winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
North West
Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW long period swell.
Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
West
Surf: Waist to stomach high S long period swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.
South East
Surf: Waist to chest high S long period swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. A similar size SE medium period swell fills in during the afternoon.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 10-15mph.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
