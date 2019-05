KAPA Hawaiian FM morning personalities Jaz and Ka’ea welcomed Lehua Kalima to the KAPA Cafe.

At Kamehameha School in Oahu, Lehua met Nalani Choy and Angela morales and started the group Na Leo Pilimehana. Na Leo Pilimehana has 19 albums and has won 20 Na Hoku Hanohano awards. Off Lehua’s solo album, the song “Rising in Love” listed on Honolulu Magazine’s “Top 25 songs of the new generation of songwriters”.