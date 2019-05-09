Sen. Kahele & Rep. Todd Hosting Town Hall Meeting

Sen. Kaiali‘i Kahele and Rep. Chris Todd invite the public to a Legislative Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo.



Sen. Kahele and Rep. Todd will give a special end of the legislature presentation to the Hilo Community.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The event is open to the public and there will be time for questions at the end of the presentation.

The meeting will be held at UHH at UBC 100, located at 200 W. Kawili St. in Hilo.