May 09, 2019 Surf Forecast

May 09, 2019 Surf ForecastMay 9, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated May 9, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high NW ground swell in the morning builds to waist to stomach high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW long period swell.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with E winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting N.
West
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high SSW medium period swell for the morning. The swell shifts more S and builds for the afternoon with sets up to shoulder high.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high SSE medium period swell for the morning with occasional stomach sets. This rotates more S and builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 10-15mph.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com