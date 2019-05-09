May 09, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Knee to waist high NW ground swell in the morning builds to waist to stomach high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW long period swell.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with E winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting N.

West

Surf: Knee to thigh high SSW medium period swell for the morning. The swell shifts more S and builds for the afternoon with sets up to shoulder high.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

South East

Surf: Knee to waist high SSE medium period swell for the morning with occasional stomach sets. This rotates more S and builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

