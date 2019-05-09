Job Fair Scheduled at Old Kona Airport, May 24

Job seekers are invited to a job fair hosted by the American Job Center Hawai‘i (AJCH), at the Old Kona Airport Pavilion on May 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public. Those interested in attending are encouraged to come prepared with resumes and dressed professionally, as interviews may be done on-site.

ADVERTISEMENT

Businesses interested in participating may contact the Office of Housing and Community Development at (808) 961-8379 for more information, or to request a registration packet. Space for booths is limited, so registration will be done on a first come, first served basis.