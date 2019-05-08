AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Summer Camps Being Offered at Mokupāpapa Discovery Center

By Big Island Now
May 8, 2019, 2:25 PM HST (Updated May 8, 2019, 2:25 PM)
×

Three summer camps are being offered at Mokupāpapa Discovery Center by the Circle of Life Hilo.

Each session begins at 9 a.m., with early drop-off at 8:30 a.m. Kids will participate in activities, craft projects, pottery, robotics, along with other science experiments.

Off site visits include tours of local museums. Each session will include a variety of lessons and will be different from the next.

There are three sessions to choose from:

  • Session 1: June 11–June 22
  • Session 2: July 2–July 13 *no class on July 4th
  • Session 3: July 23–Aug. 3
SPONSORED VIDEO

“Get Into Sanctuary Day” will be a culminating event that will happen on Aug. 3. Kids will be asked to participate in creating a game or activity for the event as part of a contribution to Mokupāpapa Discovery Center for allowing Circle of Life to have space for the camp. A portion of the proceeds of the camps, will be donated to the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation.

Cost is $225 per week. Receive a $50 off discount when signing up for both weeks in a session. Snacks will NOT be provided due to food allergies.

For more information and to register, go online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mokupāpapa Discovery Center is located at 76 Kamehameha Ave. in Hilo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments