Summer Camps Being Offered at Mokupāpapa Discovery Center

Three summer camps are being offered at Mokupāpapa Discovery Center by the Circle of Life Hilo.

Each session begins at 9 a.m., with early drop-off at 8:30 a.m. Kids will participate in activities, craft projects, pottery, robotics, along with other science experiments.

Off site visits include tours of local museums. Each session will include a variety of lessons and will be different from the next.

There are three sessions to choose from:

Session 1: June 11–June 22

Session 2: July 2–July 13 *no class on July 4th

Session 3: July 23–Aug. 3

“Get Into Sanctuary Day” will be a culminating event that will happen on Aug. 3. Kids will be asked to participate in creating a game or activity for the event as part of a contribution to Mokupāpapa Discovery Center for allowing Circle of Life to have space for the camp. A portion of the proceeds of the camps, will be donated to the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation.

Cost is $225 per week. Receive a $50 off discount when signing up for both weeks in a session. Snacks will NOT be provided due to food allergies.

For more information and to register, go online.

Mokupāpapa Discovery Center is located at 76 Kamehameha Ave. in Hilo.