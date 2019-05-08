May 08, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind 5 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead