May 08, 2019 Weather Forecast

May 08, 2019 Weather ForecastMay 8, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated May 8, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind 5 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
