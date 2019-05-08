May 08, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Knee to waist high NE wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E less than 5mph.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Knee to waist high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Knee to waist high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with SSW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

