May 08, 2019 Surf Forecast

May 08, 2019 Surf ForecastMay 8, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated May 8, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Knee to waist high NE wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E less than 5mph.
North West
Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW ground swell.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
West
Surf: Knee to waist high SSW ground swell.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
South East
Surf: Knee to waist high SSW ground swell.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with SSW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
