May 07, 2019 Surf Forecast

North East

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNW medium period swell for the morning going more NE during the day.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

West

Surf: Knee high SSW ground swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Glassy with WSW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SW for the afternoon.

South East

Surf: Knee high SSW ground swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S less than 5mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

