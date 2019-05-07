May 07, 2019 Surf Forecast

May 07, 2019 Surf ForecastMay 7, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated May 7, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNW medium period swell for the morning going more NE during the day.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.
West
am pm
Surf: Knee high SSW ground swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.
Conditions: Glassy with WSW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SW for the afternoon.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee high SSW ground swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S less than 5mph.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com