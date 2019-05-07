LETTER: Lower Puna Mango Trees Have Been Raped

We were having a bumper crop of mangos this year.

I went to pick mangos last Sunday, and found that pretty much all of the trees had been stripped of pretty much all mangos up to a height of about forty feet.

This includes all of the mango road, all of highway 137, and all of lower rte 130 and Ahia road.

Some few bunches can be found at the tops of a few tall trees.

Also, there were virtually no windfalls on the ground.

In short, you would never realize that a mango season had happened.

In two hours of careful searching and picking, we got about one gallon of mangos.

Imo whoever did this is way worse than the Grinch.

How about exposing this.

Aloha,

Robert G. Roosen, PhD

Owner/Director

Rainbow Observatory

