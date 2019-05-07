AD
ADVERTISEMENT

LETTER: Glyphosate – We’re Being Poisoned!

By Sharon Willeford
May 7, 2019, 11:38 AM HST (Updated May 7, 2019, 11:38 AM)
×

Glyphosate ~ We’re being poisoned! Please respond.

“The ability of glyphosate and other environmental toxicants to impact our future generations needs to be considered,” they write, “and is potentially as important as the direct exposure toxicology done today for risk assessment.” ~ from https://responsibletechnology.org/glyphosate-causes-serious-multi-generational-health-damage-to-rats-new-wsu-research/?fbclid=IwAR03D-1EneInkvBnJXUhHtQxpubSupkEFfFq5tYagVkeYaMwrtzYmvOLHa4

Kona: https://www.facebook.com/1209150920/posts/10215677123140312?sfns=mo

Photo sent in by Sharon Willeford on May 2, 2019.

ALL along new bottom road – over guard rail (not much weeds or anything!) one guy NO protective gear!

SPONSORED VIDEO

I told them I hope they don’t get cancer!

Sharon Willeford/Live Peace Hawaii

Letters, commentaries and opinion pieces are not edited by Big Island Now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments