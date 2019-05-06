May 06, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNW medium period swell for the morning drops into the waist to chest high zone during the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 5-10mph.

North West

Surf: Knee to thigh high WNW medium period swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Waist high WNW medium period swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. This drops in the afternoon with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Knee high ground swell with occasional waist sets. The swell will be coming from the ESE in the morning and shift to the SW during the day.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NW winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

