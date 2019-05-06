AD
May 06, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
May 6, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated May 6, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNW medium period swell for the morning drops into the waist to chest high zone during the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 5-10mph.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Knee to thigh high WNW medium period swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Waist high WNW medium period swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. This drops in the afternoon with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Knee high ground swell with occasional waist sets. The swell will be coming from the ESE in the morning and shift to the SW during the day.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NW winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

Image: NOAA

Image: NOAA

Image: NOAA

Image: NOAA

Image: NOAA

Image: NOAA

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

