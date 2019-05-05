Obituary Notices: Week of May 5, 2019

Gary Aiwohi

December 30, 1946 – April 30, 2019

Gary Aiwohi was born on December 30, 1946, to the late Jack Aiwohi and Lily Chai. He is survived by his wife, Heidi Aiwohi; two sons, Andy and William; three daughters, Catelin, Sarah and Hannah; five brothers, Daryl, Nathan, Ricky, Casey and Jared; and three sisters, Sandra Romias, Valerie Dukelow, and Margo Lemick.

A graduate of Kamehameha Schools, class of 1964, he went on to the Church College of Hawaiʻi and also attended Maui Community College. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a Vietnam veteran.

Gary retired from the Maui Police Department after twenty seven years of service and worked as an armed guard at the Social Security Administration Office in Wailuku. He was a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the FBI National Academy Associates. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Ballard’s Family Mortuary in Kahului from 9 to 11 a.m.; service will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon at noon. After the luncheon, we will proceed to Maui Memorial Park Cemetery. All are welcome to join us.

Richard Anselm Amoral

April 21, 1928 – April 29, 2019

Richard Anselm Amoral, 91, of Pukalani, passed away on April 29, 2019 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born on April 21, 1928 in Pāʻia, Maui.

Visitation 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Ballard Family Mortuary, prayer service 11:45 a.m., cremation will follow.

Richard was a graduate of St. Anthony High School. He retired from Hawaiian Airlines where he worked as a Lead Line Servicer.

Richard was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Amoral.

He is survived by his daughters, Vanessa (Emil) Muraoka, Laurie (Vernon) Peneku, and Juli Burk; siblings, Lionel Amoral-deceased (Lorraine), Marylou Rodrigues-deceased (Gabriel), Manuel Amoral (Marie-deceased), Lucille Montalvo (Gilbert-deceased), Lorraine Freitas (Ted-deceased), and Joseph (Millie) Amoral; 11 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Elsie Arakawa

December 26, 1927 – April 24, 2019

Elsie Yukiko Arakawa, 91 of Kahului, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday April 24, 2019. She was born on December 26, 1927 in Wailuku. She is predeceased by her parents Ryoyo and Ushi Kuwae and her husband Masaichi “Quart” Arakawa.

Elsie also leaves to cherish her memory by her sons Gerald Arakawa and Michael (Sue) Arakawa; daughters Jo-Ann (Kenneth) Sato and Carole Arakawa (Kat Phillip); grandchildren Kristy Arakawa, Randy Arakawa, Lauri (Mark) Pigao, Lindi Sato (Byron Sambrano) and Liana Sato; and two great grandchildren Sophia and Ayva Sambrano. Also survived by her brother Yoshihiro (Jean) Kuwae, sister-in-law Stella Kuwae and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului on Saturday May 11, 2019 at 5 p.m. with service to follow at 6 p.m. Burial to be held at a later date.

Felipe Bolosan

May 26, 1932 – April 23, 2019

Felipe Dacuycuy Bolosan, 86 of Kīhei, Maui passed away on April 23, 2019 a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was born in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte, Philippines on May 26, 1932 to the late Maximo and Agapita Bolosan.

Felipe is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Rosalinda Bolosan; children, Felyrose (Dionicio) Alcantara, Raquel (Salvador) Gayoma, Honesto (Adel) Bolosan, Efren (Leah) Bolosan, Hector (Agnes) Bolosan; grandchildren, Mark, Randolph, Jhun (Christi), J.P., A.J., R.J., C.J., Nicole, Shanalei, J.B., and Jash. Felipe is predeceased by his son, Arnold Bolosan.

Services will be held at Norman’s Mortuary on Friday, May 24, 2019. Viewing will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with services to begin at 7:30 p.m. Services will continue on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Norman’s Mortuary. Viewing to begin at 9:30 a.m. with services to being at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow services at Maui Memorial Park at 12:30 p.m.