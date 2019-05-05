May 05, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NW medium period swell for the morning going more NNW and building into the chest to head range in the afternoon.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with WNW winds 10-15mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 20-25mph.

North West

am pm

ADVERTISEMENT

Surf: Knee to waist high WNW short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with SW winds 10-15mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high SW ground swell for the morning with occasional thigh sets. This rotates more WNW and builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high SW short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Choppy, strong sideshore current with SW winds 25-30mph in the morning shifting NNE 20-25mph in the afternoon. Fairly clean conditions are expected for the late day with NNW winds 15-20mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT