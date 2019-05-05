May 05, 2019 Surf Forecast

May 05, 2019 Surf ForecastMay 5, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated May 5, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Knee to waist high NW medium period swell for the morning going more NNW and building into the chest to head range in the afternoon.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with WNW winds 10-15mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 20-25mph.
North West
Surf: Knee to waist high WNW short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with SW winds 10-15mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
West
Surf: Knee high SW ground swell for the morning with occasional thigh sets. This rotates more WNW and builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph.
South East
Surf: Knee to waist high SW short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.
Conditions: Choppy, strong sideshore current with SW winds 25-30mph in the morning shifting NNE 20-25mph in the afternoon. Fairly clean conditions are expected for the late day with NNW winds 15-20mph.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
