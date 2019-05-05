HIWLF Celebrating 4th Anniversary

The Hawai‘i Island Women’s Leadership Forum (HIWLF) is celebrating its 4th anniversary with a forum and screening of Rise of the Wahine: Champions of Title IX on May 22, 2019, at 5 p.m.

Behind the rise of women in America are the stories of Title IX—a legacy from women in the state of Hawai‘i that will inform and inspire the present and next generation of leaders.

Registration is now open for the screening of the film. Director, writer and producer Dean Kaneshiro will be the guest speaker.

The forum will be held at the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center. Light refreshments will be served.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The next Hawai‘i Island Women’s Leadership Summit will be held in 2020. Until then, HIWLF will be presenting Forum mini-workshops and events like “Rise.”

Tickets are now on sale at $30 a pair. Attendees are encouraged to bring a friend, someone they are mentoring or, provide a professional development opportunity.

More information can be found online, or contact Brooke Derby and Christine Hijirida, 2018 Summit Chairs at hawaiiislandwlf@gmail.com.