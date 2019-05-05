Haas Defends Title at 2nd Annual Hawaii Champions Cup

Former world No. 2 Tommy Haas claimed victory once again on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the second annual Hawaii Champions Cup, defeating U.S. Davis Cup Captain Mardy Fish before a crowd of 1,000 at the Royal Lahaina Resort.

Last year, Haas bested fan favorite John McEnroe in the finals at the Mauna Lani Bay Hotel on the Big Island.

Fish and Haas took turns holding serve for the first half of the championship match until Haas broke serve at 3-2 and continued to hold serve all the way to his 6-4 win. Haas’ signature one-handed backhand delighted the crowd as he crafted multiple passing shots from the baseline. As the youngest players of the tournament, the two showed that they can still play with the intensity and stamina that is required on tour. Fish, 37, officially retired from the ATP world tour in 2015 while 41-year-old Haas retired just last year in 2018.

En route to the final, Haas first faced former world No. 8 and 1998 U.S. Open finalist Mark Philippoussis 6-2 in the semifinal.

“The first game was quite important in getting off to a good start,” Haas commented.

Fish, on the other hand, beat 1989 French Open Champion Michael Chang, 6-2.

In his post-match interview, Haas noted that his win required as much mental endurance as physical.

“It’s always fun to play against somebody as tough as Mardy,” said Haas. “You have to play every point as it counts. [I was] down love-30, love-40 in a couple of service games. Coming through those games was the really the key today.”