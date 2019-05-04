May 04, 2019 Weather Forecast

May 04, 2019 Weather ForecastMay 4, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated May 4, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Today: Isolated showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light south southeast wind becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers after 9am. Sunny through mid morning, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 21 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Showers likely, mainly after 4pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Sunny through mid morning, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Very windy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 27 to 32 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Occasional showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 46. Very windy, with a southwest wind 24 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Windy, with a southwest wind 22 to 28 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Isolated showers after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a south wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers after 9am. Sunny through mid morning, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Windy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov