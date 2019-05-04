May 04, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 10-15mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with S winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high SW ground swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 10-15mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high short period wind swell with occasional stomach sets. The swell will be coming from the ESE in the morning and shift to the SW during the day.

Conditions: Semi choppy with SSW winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

