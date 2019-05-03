May 03, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light south wind becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East wind 9 to 13 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead