May 03, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NE medium period swell for the morning going more ESE during the day.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

ADVERTISEMENT

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high SSW long period swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE medium period swell.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with S winds 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT