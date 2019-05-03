Events to Raise Awareness for National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day

Gov. Ige will sign a proclamation on Friday, May 3, 2019, declaring the importance of positive mental health for all of Hawai‘i’s keiki and commemorating National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day, which will be recognized on May 9. The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Child and Adolescent Mental Health Division (CAMHD) has joined with community partners statewide to emphasize the need for comprehensive, coordinated mental health services for children, youth, young adults and their families.

Local events will take place from May 4–10, to build awareness and educate the public about the importance of protecting children’s mental health. Events will showcase the resources and support available for those in need (see calendar of events below).

“The emotional and behavioral well-being of our keiki is as important as their physical health,” said Dr. Stanton Michels, administrator for DOH’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Division. “We need to work together as a community to ensure resources and support for mental health are available to youth. The first step is knowing wher­­e to start, what’s available and how to access services.”

Helpful resources regarding children’s mental health can be found at www.keikimentalhealthmatters.org and helpyourkeiki.com. For free, 24/7 crisis support, text ALOHA to 741741 to reach a crisis counselor via Crisis Text Line, or call Crisis Line of Hawai‘i at (808) 832-3100.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Children’s Mental Health Awareness events taking place statewide:

Hawai‘i Island:

May 4 (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.): Mālama Da Mind: The 14th annual National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day event celebrating individuality at Kea‘au High School cafeteria. Contact Noelani Bowman at bowmanl@hibh.or bowmanl@hibh.org or (808) 935-7949.

Maui:

May 9 (8:30 to 9 a.m.): Sign waving at Maui Lani Shopping Center. Contact Pualani Basbas at MBASBAS@cfs-hawaii.org or (808) 243-1258.

May 9 (4 to 7 p.m.): Information table at Maui Waena Middle School. Contact Pualani Basbas at MBASBAS@cfs-hawaii.org or (808) 243-1258.

ADVERTISEMENT

O‘ahu:

May 6–10: Honolulu Hale will display green lights in recognition of Children’s Mental Health Awareness. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell will sign a proclamation commemorating National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day.

May 6–10: IBM Building will display green lights in recognition of Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day.

May 9 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Sign waving and mini resource fair at Kapolei State Office Building. Contact Michele Faller at michele.faller@doh.hawaii.gov or (808) 692-8227.

May 9 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.): Sign waving and mini resource fair at Aiea Shopping Center. Contact Earl Young at earl.young@doh.hawaii.gov or (808) 453-6762.

May 9 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.): Sign waving and mini resource fair at Aiea Shopping Center. Contact Earl Young at earl.young@doh.hawaii.gov or (808) 453-6762. May 9 (2:30 to 4:30 p.m.): Sign waving at the Hawai‘i State Capitol. Contact Jennifer Irvine at jennifer.irvine@doh.hawaii.gov or (808) 733-9346.

May 10 (5:30 to 7:30 p.m.): Mental Health Short Films Showcase at Impact Hub Honolulu. Contact Dylan Arrieta at kit.arrieta@doh.hawaii.gov or (808) 733-9228.

Kaua‘i:

Kaua‘i: May 9 (1:45 to 2:45 p.m.): Sign waving at Kaua‘i Historic County Building. Contact Lucinda Medeiros at lucinda.medieros@doh.hawaii.gov or (808) 274-3887.

This year’s theme for National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day is “Suicide Prevention: Strategies That Work.” The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), which hosted its first awareness event in 2005, will focus this year on the impact suicide has on children, youth, young adults, families and communities. To find out more about National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day or how to host your own community event, visit SAMHSA’s website.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Division provides mental health services to eligible youth ages 3 to 20 with emotional and behavioral challenges. The division provides an array of culturally sensitive, child- and family-centered services, including assessment, case management, intensive home- and community-based therapeutic supports, and temporary out-of-home therapeutic programs. For more information, go online.