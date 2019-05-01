Auditions Open for Shakespeare in the Park Festival

The Hilo Community Players announce auditions for Hamlet, their 42nd Shakespeare in the Park on May 4, from 9 a.m. to noon and May 5, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the East Hawai’i Cultural Center.

Performance dates are July 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 21, 25, 26, and 27. There are parts for at least 20 actors. Auditions will consist of cold scene readings, improvisation, and movement activities. Don’t be a Yorick and miss out on the fun!

All auditions will be held at the East Hawai’i Cultural Center at 141 Kalakaua St. in Hilo. Arrive at least 10 minutes prior to the stated start time of the audition. All ages and experience levels welcome.

Billed as “one ballad opera ‘bout dat famous kine guy,” the Summer 2019ʻs Kid Shakes production in Kalākaua Park will be a Pidgin English version of Hamlet. The spoof is designed with a local-style flair, including songs sung by surfers, tourists from L.A., and an array of sea creatures who like living “under the sea.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

Actors of all ages will be welcome at auditions on Saturday, May 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Monday, May 6, from 5 to 9 p.m., at the East Hawaiʻi Cultural Center.

Angela Nakamura will direct the cast of characters taken from Shakespeareʻs most lauded tragedy.

The adaptation was scripted by Jackie Pualani Johnson, a founder of Hiloʻs Shakespeare in Kalakaua Park 42 years ago, who also initiated Kid Shakes to introduce family audiences the themes and antics contained in the Bardʻs finest works.

ADVERTISEMENT

Performances will be in the late afternoon in Kalākaua Park before the eveningʻs offering of the original Hamlet and all ages and family groups are welcome to audition for the Pidgin-speaking and non-Pidgin-speaking roles.

For more information or reasonable ADA accommodations, contact Cathy McPherson-Tampos at (808) 936-7961.