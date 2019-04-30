AD
April 30, 2019 Weather Forecast

By Big Island Now
April 30, 2019, 5:04 AM HST (Updated April 30, 2019, 5:04 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    Hilo

    Kona

    Waimea

    Kohala

    South Point

    Puna

    Waikoloa

    Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with a northeast wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

    Image: NOAA

    Looking Ahead

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov

