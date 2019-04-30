April 30, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NW medium period swell for the morning. This fades in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N less than 5mph.

North West

am pm

ADVERTISEMENT

Surf: Ankle to knee high ground swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 15-20mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high S ground swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high ESE wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT