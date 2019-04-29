Prince Dance Theatre presents ‘Perspektives’

Prince Dance Theatre (PDT) will present Perspektives, a theatrical dance performance at Kahilu Theatre in Kamuela, on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 5, at 4 p.m.

Directed by Prince Dance Theatre and Institute Artistic Director Angel Prince and written by Prince Dance Institute (PDI) Managing Director Noelani Anderson, the show features over 100 students from PDI.

Anderson said the show is all about “navigating the tricky waters of conflict resolution told through performance art.”

“This performance-based narrative tells the story of Jacob and Claire, two teens—now bound together through their parents’ re-marriage—spiraling through conflicts that touch their inner self, their friends and family, their home environment, and their school context,” said Anderson. “Theirs is the story of working through real-world conflicts.”

The plot of Perspektives incorporates the four elements of peace building (according to John Paul Lederach, professor of international peace-building at the University of Notre Dame) with the overarching theme that conflict can be complicated and is not necessarily always resolved. Through the show’s characters, Jacob and Claire, their peers and the relationships around them—seen and unseen—the story follows conflict as a journey versus a contained experience.

“We partnered up with West Hawai‘i Mediation Center, and their executive director, Eric Paul, came in for a series of workshops to help guide the students and teachers through what conflict resolution means,” said Prince. “We focused on how conflicts arise, the types of conflicts we encounter and how (on a grand scale) they can escalate and how to effectively manage them. It was very enlightening.”

In addition to the storyline, Perspektives includes contemporary dance, acting, trapeze, musical theatre, aerial silks and hip-hop and breakdancing and features new choreography by Angel Prince, Elizabeth McDonald, Kat Reuss, Kalena Zindric, Mana Ho‘opai (Hilo) and original pieces by Candie Duggan and Noelani Anderson.

Perspektives will also play for local schools and children in two youth shows on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. For more information about the Performances for Young Audiences offered at the theater, contact Education Coordinator Lisa Shattuck.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the performance on Saturday at 7 p.m., and doors open at 3 p.m. for the performance on Sunday at 4 p.m. Snacks and beverages will be for sale at the Kahilu Theatre bar.

Tickets for Perspektives are $48,$38,$28 and $15, and are available for purchase online or by calling (808) 885-6868, or in person at the Kahilu Theatre Box Office at 67-1186 Lindsey Road in Kamuela, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Perspektives was created in partnership with West Hawai‘i Mediation Center and is a family-friendly performance.

This production and these performances are made possible by sponsorship from Kate Bell & Tom Blackburn and from Tim Bostock & Melanie Holt.