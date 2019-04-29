April 29, 2019 Weather Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Monday: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

ADVERTISEMENT

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then scattered showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Light northwest wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead