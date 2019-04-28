Obituary Notices: Week of April 28, 2019

James Rhodes

December 1, 1938 – April 11, 2019

James Melvin Rhodes, 80, of Kurtistown passed away on April 11, 2019. Born in Gormon, Texas, he was a Artist in Fine Arts. A Celebration of Life is to be held from 1:00-4:00p at The East Hawaii Cultural Center 141 Kalakaua St. Hilo on Saturday May 11, 2019.

James is survived by his wife, Sue Ellen Rhodes of Kurtistown; Sons, John (Tracy) Warren, and Patrick (Karrieanne) Warren; daughter, Tiare (Lawrence) Giardina; brother, Fred (Lani) Rhodes; and sister, Sheila (Neil) Swain.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Siosiua Alatini

May 23, 1959 – April 4, 2019

Siosiua Alatini, 59 of Keaau, passed away on April 4, 2019 at Hilo Medical Center. He was born on May 23, 1959 in Tonga. He was the owner of Alatini Tree Experts.

Services to be held on Saturday May 4th, 2019 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 16-1472 Keaau-Pahoa Rd. Visitation 9:00am-10:30am. Service 11:00am. Burial to follow at Alae Cemetery-LDS section at 1:00pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Siosiua Alatini is survived by his wife Gloria Roldan-Alatini of Keaau; sons Bradley Kalani Roldan of Seattle, Cody Roldan of Seattle, Danny Rasmussen of Arkansas; daughters Vanessa Veni Malia Alatini of Hilo, Crystal Rasmussen of Honolulu, Cindy Rasmussen of Arkansas; brothers Helu Alatini of Ewa Beach, Aisea Alatini of Tonga, sisters Sofolonia Asiate Tonga of Tonga, Lingiahi Motuliki of Tonga, Feofaaki A Vahafolau Finau of Tonga; hanai mother Diana (Tuai) Latu of Arizona; hanai brothers Edwen (Donned) Alatini of Pahoa, Kahekina (Stefanie) Havea of Keaau; hanai sister Kuuipo Alatini of Arizona; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Arrangement by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.

Tehani Castaneda-Naboa

March 8, 2018 – March 24, 2019

Tehani Kale’a Castaneda-Naboa, 1, of Na’alehu passed away on March 24, 2019 at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children. She was born on March 8, 2019 in Honolulu.

Services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Na’alehu Sacred Heart Church 95-5558 Mamalahoa Hwy, Naalehu, HI 96772. Visitation at 8am-10am. Service/Mass at 10:00am

She is survived by her father Mervin “Boyo” Naboa of Na’alehu; mother Heather Naboa of Na’alehu; brothers Isaiah, Imiloa, Iolana, Ioane Naboa of Na’alehu; sister Tiani Castaneda-Naboa of Naalehu; grandmother Loretta Naboa of Kailua-Kona; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary-Hilo.

Celedonio Boregas

March 3, 1930 – April 22, 2019

Celedonio Buce Boregas, 89 of Kahului Maui, had peacefully passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Monday, April 22, 2019 under the care of Islands Hospice. For many years, he was a Crane Operator for HC&S. Although he is no longer here, he will continue to live in the hearts of his loving wife, Lolita Boregas; sons, Cecilio (Mina) Boregas, Cesar (Leticia) Boregas; daughters, Fe (Mauricio) Olayvar, Khonnie (Victoriano) Villanueva, Cel (Melvin) Picardal; sister, Norma Onate; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Norman’s Mortuary from 6 p.m. with prayer service to begin at 7 p.m. Services are to continue on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Norman’s Mortuary at 9 a.m. with service to begin at 9 a.m. Burial is to follow at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. The Boregas Ohana would like to express a heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Islands Hospice for their compassionate support and care of Celedonio during his time here.

Peter P. De Coite

October 5, 1937 – April 19, 2019

Peter P. De Coite, 81 of Makawao, peacefully passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. He was born in Kokomo, Maui on October 5, 1937. Although he is no longer here, he will continue to live in the hearts of his Loving Wife, Charlotte De Coite; Daughter, Terry (Patrick) Moura; Son, Darren De Coite (Chalsea); Siblings, Paul (Nancy), Richard (Sue), Charles (Molly), Sister Maria Goretti, Bernadine (Augustine – deceased) Franco, Agnes (Edward – deceased) Fernandez, Cecilia Ann (Lionel) Cravalho, Donna Chong; 6 Grandchildren, 2 Hanai Grandchildren, 2 Great-Grandchildren, with one on the way along with Numerous Nieces and Nephews.

Peter is predeceased by his Parents Joseph & Lillian; Siblings, Joseph, Bernard, Anthony, Kenneth, Thomas, George, James, Marian Meyers and Phyllis Abreu.

Services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St.Joseph Church from 9 a.m. with Mass to begin at 11 a.m.; Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

The De Coite Ohana would like to express a heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Kaiser Home Health and Hospice Maui for their compassionate support and care of Peter during his time here.

Lawrence Pua

March 18, 1954 – April 18, 2019

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Ballard Family Mortuary; service will begin at 11 a.m.; burial will follow, 2 p.m., at Valley Isle Memorial Park Cemetery in Haiku. Ballard Family Mortuary is assisting with funeral arrangements.

Lawrence recently retired from Travaasa Hana, formerly known as Hotel Hana Maui. He enjoyed playing music with family and friends, playing golf, going on around the island adventures with his wife, and especially weekend family visits and work parties. He is survived by his loving wife, Leimomi Pua; siblings, John Kauhi, Theresa Barcelona, Mary Virag, Muriel Dodd, Lovei (Perry) Bednorz, Ernest Pua, Caroline Mailou, Chester (Dot) Pua, Richard (Leimamo) Pua; nieces Tessie Sambrana, Lyana Bednorz; nephews Carlo, Stacey, Ray & Phil Elaban, Jon Dodd, Pablo Bednorz; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces & grand-nephews.

Davelyn Clark

October 19, 1957 – April 18, 2019

Amy Yonashiro

February 5, 1928 – April 14, 2019

Amy Masako Yonashiro “Machan”, 91, of Kahului, Maui, passed away on April 14, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Ballard’s Mortuary on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Visitation starts at 4 p.m. with a service starting at 5:30 p.m. Burial will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery in Wailuku.

Machan was predeceased by her husband, Jack; and son, Gary. And brothers Norman Nakamura-Kenji Nakamura-Hiroshi Kobashigawa-Yoshio Kobashigawa-Jimmy Maeda-Tommy Maeda. Sisters Fumiko Asato-Shizue Oshiro-Carol Mae Heya. She is survived by her son, Glenn (Myong) Yonashiro; siblings, brothers George Nakamura-Kenneth Nakamura Sisters Annette Omuro-Betty Sakae-Merle Tokunaga ; grandchildren, Jordan Yonashiro and Brandon Yonashiro; special friend Nobu Kiyan and numerous nieces and nephews.

Machan was born Feb 5, 1928 to Yeiso Nakamura and Helen Chieko Matsushita in Paia, Maui and graduated from St. Anthony High School. “Ma” lived a full and busy life and worked very hard. She owned and operated Wimpy’s Corner in Paia many years ago. After that she worked at Gate 21 Restaurant at the airport where she met many people who would become her friends for life. She then went on to open Machan’s Okazu-ya which would later expand to the very popular Machan’s Restaurant at Kaahumanu Shopping Center. She then moved on to Dairy Road and also opened Jack’s Inn on Alamaha Street which is still in operation today. Machan’s passion was cooking but she also really loved baseball and would attend almost every game her sons and two grandsons played. She also organized numerous fundraisers, from karaoke contests to donating and sponsoring various sports teams which included Machans Flyers. Ma was a very special person who was generous, caring, and loving and one who would give whatever was needed. Ma was a compassionate person with a great love for her large extended family and friends. She was well loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Big mahalos and aloha to all past and present Machans and Jacks Inn employees and customers who were such a huge part of her life. Special thanks goes out to Hale Makua nurses and staff. Grateful thanks to Nobu Kiyan. Loving thanks to Aunty Annette Omuro, Charlene Yamashiro, Linda Hudnall, and to everybody who went to visit her. Thank you very much.

Patrick Ulep

October 26, 1936 – April 13, 2019

In 1946, he came to the Territory of Hawai’i, with his Father, Marcelo Ulep, Mother, Justina Agunoy Ulep, and two of his brothers, Tomas and Maximo. The family settled in the plantation town of Waialua ‘Oahu, where three more siblings were born, Filmar (pre-deceased), Braulio, and Arcadia Jane. He attended Waialua Elementary and High Schools. Soon after High School, he changed his name to Patrick and joined the Army National Guard while attending Woodbury College in California where he met his bride to be, Paulette Sandra Feiteira. They were married on May 31, 1958. Patrick was an extremely hard worker and always put his family first to provide the best for his wife and children. He was later called to serve his country in the Vietnam war. He returned a decorated war hero, earning two Bronze Stars for his heroic actions during combat along with other various awards and medals. After serving his country proudly, he came back to Maui to raise his family and continued his service and retired as a Captain in the Army National Guard. He was proud owner/operator of Maui Industrial Service as well as many other side businesses. After his retirement, one of his greatest passions was singing in the St Joseph Choir which he did for over 30 years. He loved giving praise to the Lord. Patrick also enjoyed golfing, spending time with family and going to Las Vegas..where he spent many hours playing Blackjack. During the last 8 years of his life, he sadly battled Alzheimer’s Disease. He was cared for in the past year and a half by a dear family friend, Carol DeMello. She did it with total compassion and we are so grateful. We would also like to thank the Islands Hospice, who was always there for us. Patrick passed peacefully at home with his family at his side.

He will always be remembered as a kind, generous, and compassionate soul who always put others before himself. Patrick is survived by his wife Sandy, his four children, Marcy (Louis) Ulep-Souza, Wendy (Steven) Spenser, Marc (Nisa) Ulep and Kristi (Sam) Barlahan, ten grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, one brother Maxi Ulep and one sister Janie (Raymond) Burke.

Services will be held on May 8, 2019 at St Joseph Church, Makawao. Family Visitation: 8:30-9:15. Public Visitation: 9:15-11:15 Eulogy and Reflections: 11:15-11:45 Mass: 11:45-12:30. Burial: 1:00 PM at the Makawao Veteran’s Cemetery with Lunch to follow at Eddie Tam Gym, Makawao.

Francis Kamakawiwoole

August 1, 1957 – April 11, 2019

It is with great love and sadness that the family of, Francis “Kimmie” Kealoha Kamakawiwo’ole Jr. announces his passing at his home in Lahaina surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, April 11th, 2019, at the age of 61. He will be remembered by his loving wife, Lynne and their children, Francis III (Millicent) and Mychael (ArielMae). Francis will also be fondly remembered by his 5 grandchildren, Camille, Carlyanne, Francis IV “Caleb”, Mitchell, and Matthew, his brother Jason, his 2 sisters, Yvonne “Kau’i” and Yvette “Noe”, his step-mother, Patricia, and his step-brothers, Clarence “Mackie”, Jimbo, and Jonah, and his step-sisters, Phyllis and Tammy. His parents, Francis Sr. and Ann Bernice of Wai’anae, Hawai’i, predeceased Francis.

A Celebration of Life for Francis will be held, Sunday, May 5th, 2019 at 9:30am, at Ballard Family Mortuary, 440 Ala Makani Street, Kahului, Maui with church service at 11:00am, presided by Francis’ nephew, Pastor Taylor “Kalei” Kamakawiwo’ole.