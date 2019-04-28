April 28, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then scattered showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then scattered showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

