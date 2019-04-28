April 28, 2019 Surf Forecast

April 28, 2019 Surf ForecastApril 28, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated April 28, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high E short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 15-20mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high ground swell.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Knee high S long period swell with occasional waist high sets.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist high ESE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
