April 28, 2019 Surf Forecast

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high E short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 15-20mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high S long period swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist high ESE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

