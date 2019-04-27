April 27, 2019 Weather Forecast

April 27, 2019 Weather ForecastApril 27, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated April 27, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
South Point
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light south southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Looking Ahead
