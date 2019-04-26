HPD: Ford F-150 Pickup Stolen in Honoka‘a

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s help with information about a burglary that occurred on Ohelo Street in Honokaʻa on April 20, 2019.

Police learned that a 2012 Ford F-150 pickup truck bearing Hawaiʻi license plate 667HDV was removed from a business. Other miscellaneous gardening tools were also removed. The value of the items is estimated at $5,300.

Police ask anyone with any information about this incident or anyone who may know the identity of the suspect to call the Hawai‘i Police Departments non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Officer Dion Santiago at (808) 775-7533 or email Sergeant Dean Uyetake at dean.uyetake@hawaiicounty.gov.