Hawai‘i County Warns of Telephone Spoofing Scam

The County of Hawai’i is alerting the public to a telephone scam involving people using fake caller ID numbers purporting to be from the county.

The parties pretend to be calling from a Hawai‘i County Department number, using a fraudulent practice called “spoofing.” The caller ID shows “County of Hawai‘i,” but the caller asks for personal financial information or other confidential information.

Be aware that the county does not make requests for personal information or sales pitches by telephone or any other means. In the event of receiving such a call, the public is advised to hang up immediately.

More information to protect against caller ID spoofing is available online.