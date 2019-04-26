Hawai‘i Chamber of Commerce Comments on Deferment of Minimum Wage Increase

Chamber of Commerce Hawai‘i President and CEO Sherry Menor-McNamara released a statement regarding the Hawai‘i Legislature’s decision not to raise the minimum wage.

“We appreciate and thank our legislators for the hard work and thoughtfulness put forth on this issue. Our members recognize that employees are a big part of what make their businesses a success and do everything they can to take care of them and retain them through both wages and benefits. Living wage is a complex issue with no singular answer. We need to continue to work together to come up with solutions that address our high cost of living, lack of available and affordable housing and reliance on imported goods and energy.”

As the “Voice of Business” in Hawai‘i, the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii is the state’s leading advocacy organization. Established in 1850, the chamber works on behalf of its approximately 1,600 member companies and the business community, as a whole, to advance the state’s economic climate and help businesses succeed. The chamber supports its members with training, business building and networking opportunities; coordinates advocacy activities for members’ involvement; and serves as a liaison between civilian and military communities in Hawaii. Visit cochawaii.org.