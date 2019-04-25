April 25, 2019 Weather Forecast

April 25, 2019 Weather ForecastApril 25, 2019, 1:45 PM HST (Updated April 25, 2019, 1:45 PM)
Hilo
This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. East northeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Puna
This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 9 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind.
