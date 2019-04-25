April 25, 2019 Surf Forecast

April 25, 2019 Surf ForecastApril 25, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated April 25, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 10-15mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high ground swell for the morning going more SSW during the day.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high S ground swell.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with W winds less than 5mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com