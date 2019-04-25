April 25, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 10-15mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high ground swell for the morning going more SSW during the day.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high S ground swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with W winds less than 5mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

