April 24, 2019 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind around 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

