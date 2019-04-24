April 24, 2019 Surf Forecast

April 24, 2019 Surf ForecastApril 24, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated April 24, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high E medium period swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ESE 10-15mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW ground swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high WNW ground swell.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high E medium period swell.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 10-15mph.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
