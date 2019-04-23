April 23, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Shoulder to head high E medium period swell in the morning with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets. This drops into the chest to head range for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ESE 10-15mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high S ground swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high E medium period swell with occasional head high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

