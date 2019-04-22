Small Craft Advisory Issued for Big Island

Small Craft Advisory Issued for Big IslandApril 22, 2019, 8:07 AM HST (Updated April 22, 2019, 8:07 AM)
The National Weather Service has announced a Small Craft Advisory for Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters on Monday, April 22, 2019, which is effect until Wednesday April 24, at 6 p.m.
Winds and Seas: East winds to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.