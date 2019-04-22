HPD Arrests 21 Motorists for DUI Violations

During the week of April 15 through April 21, 2019, Hawai‘i Island police arrested 21 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. None of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 357 DUI arrests compared with 345 during the same period last year, an increase of 3.5%.

There have been 287 major accidents so far this year compared with 402 during the same period last year, a decrease of 28.6%.

To date, there were 6 fatal crashes, resulting in 6 fatalities, compared with 7 fatal crashes, resulting in 8 fatalities (one of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 14.3% for fatal crashes, and 25% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.

The numbers of arrests by district were: