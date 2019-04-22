April 22, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 63. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Occasional showers, mainly before 7am. High near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 62. North northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. North northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 9 to 18 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

