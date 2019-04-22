April 22, 2019 Surf Forecast

April 22, 2019 Surf ForecastApril 22, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated April 22, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Chest to shoulder high E wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 10-15mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high S ground swell.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Chest to shoulder high ESE wind swell in the morning builds to chest to head high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 10-15mph.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com