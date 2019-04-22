April 22, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high E wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high S ground swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high ESE wind swell in the morning builds to chest to head high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT