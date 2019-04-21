Hilo Kids to Tour Coral Restoration Laboratory & Nursery

At the Legacy Reef Foundation’s facility on Friday, April 26, 2019, the 7th grade class of Hilo Intermediate will tour their coral restoration laboratory and nursery at their NELHA site in Kailua-Kona. The children will learn about what they can do to make a difference now and in their future to protect our coral reefs.

The legacy of the worldwide coral reef system is sustainable food, medicine and even oxygen for our entire planet. Right here on the Big Island of Hawai‘i, the Legacy Reef Foundation is making use of natural processes to enhance and accelerate coral reef restoration trifold over mother natures’ performance in the oceans. Through “assisted evolution” they can grow corals that will better handle the rise in ocean temperatures. The foundation is now taking this technology out to remote global coastal communities that have lost their basic food source, and their fishing grounds, through the coral reef devastation surrounding them caused by pollution, over fishing and climate change.

ADVERTISEMENT

Legacy Reef Foundation began giving school children educational tours soon after they opened their first laboratory just over one year ago. If you or your organization would like to schedule a tour or obtain more information, visit their website, or email info@legacyreeffoundation.org or call (808) 755-9343.