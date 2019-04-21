April 21, 2019 Weather Forecast

April 21, 2019 Weather ForecastApril 21, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated April 21, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Windy, with an east wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Very windy, with an east wind 28 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 7 mph becoming south southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
