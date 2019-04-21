April 21, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Windy, with an east wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Very windy, with an east wind 28 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 7 mph becoming south southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

