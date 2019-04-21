ACLU Hawai‘i Announces New Board Members

The ACLU of Hawai‘i (ACLU) reports new members for its Board of Directors. Recently added to the board are Maui based immigration attorney Kevin Block, community activist, attorney, and politician Kim Coco Iwamoto, social worker Stacia Ohira, and attorney Kristen Briane Kananiu‘ilani “Kanani” Souza.

At the same time, the ACLU of Hawai‘i bids farewell to a number of longtime board members. Retiring from the board after decades of service were former Lutheran minister and Kokua Kalihi Valley founder A. Joris “Jory” Watland and O‘ahu attorney and expert parliamentarian Patrick Y. Taomae. The affiliate mourns the loss of former lawmaker and longtime board member and affiliate equity officer Jackie Young, who passed away Feb. 10, and the passing of its first Executive Director and Legal Director, O‘ahu based attorney and legal ethics expert Evan R. Shirley, who died on March 28, 2019.

Board President Marianita Lopez said: “The ACLU of Hawai‘i board plays a critical role in our mission of preserving the individual rights and liberties guaranteed by both the Constitution and laws of both the United States and the State of Hawai‘i. When the rights of society’s most vulnerable members are denied, everyone’s rights are imperiled.This all-volunteer group rises to unique and demanding challenges. We are fortunate to have a board that reflects our diverse communities statewide and combines both long serving and brand new members from all walks of life. We are excited to add Kanani, Stacia, Kevin and Kim’s experiences to our important work.”

The current membership of the ACLU of Hawai‘i Board of Directors includes:

Marianita Lopez – President

Barbara Franklin (Hawai‘i Island) – Vice President

Roger W. Fonseca – Secretary

Rick Schneider – Treasurer and National Board Representative

Barbara A. Ankersmit – At-Large

Pamela G. Lichty – At-Large

Ibrahim Aoude; George Atkins; Kevin Block (Maui); Jeff Hong; Kim Coco Iwamoto; Stacia Ohira; Esther Solomon (Kaua‘i); Kristen Briane Kananiu`ilani “Kanani” Souza